By Hermoine Macura-Noble

Special to The Times Kuwait

Nestled in the Horn of Africa, Ethiopia is a land-locked country of enchantment and awe-inspiring beauty. With a history that spans thousands of years and a vibrant culture that celebrates its diverse heritage, this captivating country offers an unforgettable travel experience for adventurous souls and cultural enthusiasts alike. From ancient rock-hewn buildings and breathtaking landscapes to vibrant festivals and warm hospitality, Ethiopia has something to captivate every traveler.

“The best time to visit Ethiopia is between October and March as it is not as hot… there are also plenty of fantastic experiences for tourists from June to September as well. Ethiopia has taken major steps to protect and conserve several ancient heritage sites to make them more accessible and appealing to tourists,” shares Ethiopian national and local business owner, Mercy Woldie.

Often referred to as the ‘cradle of humanity’ due to its rich paleontological evidence of early hominids in this area, the best place to start your journey in Ethiopia, is in the capital city of Addis Ababa. Here you can visit the National Museum to see the awe-inspiring fossilized remains of ‘Lucy,’ which scientists claim could be one of humanity’s earliest ancestors. The city also boasts the impressive Holy Trinity Cathedral, with its stunning architecture and beautiful stained glass windows.

No visit to Ethiopia would be complete without exploring Lalibela, a UNESCO World Heritage site famous for its rock-hewn churches. Carved out of solid rock in the 12th century, these monolithic churches, including the iconic Church of St. George, are a testament to human creativity and devotion.

Beyond its historical treasures, Ethiopia boasts breathtaking natural landscapes that will leave you in awe. The Simien Mountains National Park, another UNESCO World Heritage site, offers dramatic mountain scenery, deep valleys, and rare wildlife. Trekking through this majestic landscape, you may encounter several indigenous species only found in the country.

“Ethiopia has fantastic wildlife including the legendary Ethiopian wolf and the bleeding-heart monkey as well as around 30 indigenous birds only found in certain areas of the country,” adds Woldie.

Another unique place to visit is the Danakil Depression, one of the hottest places on Earth. This surreal destination is known for its colorful sulphur springs, salt flats, and volcanic landscapes.

Ethiopia is also renowned for its warm and welcoming people. Experience the genuine hospitality of the locals as you indulge in traditional Ethiopian cuisine. Do not miss the chance to savor injera, a spongy sourdough flatbread, served with a variety of flavorful stews known as wats. Coffee enthusiasts will be delighted to discover the country’s rich coffee culture, where the traditional coffee ceremony is a symbol of hospitality and friendship.

“As Ethiopia was never colonized, visitors can experience an undiluted culture including our unique coffee ceremony. Many tourists are surprised to know that Ethiopia also has its own calendar and alphabet with 13 calendar months per year,” shares Woldie.

When planning your trip to Ethiopia, remember that it is a country of diverse landscapes and varying climates. Pack accordingly and be prepared for both hot and cold weather, depending on your destination and the time of year. It is advisable to consult with local guides or tour operators to ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience. When planning your visit to Ethiopia, you will find a range of accommodation options that cater to different preferences and budgets. Whether you’re looking for luxury hotels, charming guesthouses, or unique cultural experiences, here are some of the best places to stay in Ethiopia:

Addis Ababa: As the capital city, Addis Ababa offers a wide selection of accommodation options. If you seek luxury, consider staying at the Sheraton Addis, a renowned five-star hotel known for its excellent service and elegant amenities. For a more boutique experience, try the Jupiter International Hotel or the Radisson Blu Hotel.

Lalibela: In the UNESCO World Heritage site of Lalibela, where the famous rock-hewn churches are located, you will find several charming guest-houses that provide an immersive experience in the local culture. Consider staying at the Maribela Hotel, Tukul Village, or Seven Olives Hotel, all of which offer comfortable accommodations and are within walking distance of the churches.

Bahir Dar: Situated on the shores of Lake Tana, Bahir Dar is known for its scenic beauty and proximity to the Blue Nile Falls. Here, you can stay at the Kuriftu Resort and Spa, which offers luxurious lakeside villas, a relaxing spa, and stunning views of the lake. Another option is the Jacaranda Hotel, a cozy and well-appointed hotel with beautiful gardens.

Gondar: Famous for its medieval castles and rich history, Gondar offers stays at the Goha Hotel, which is located on a hill overlooking the city, and provides comfortable rooms, a swimming pool, and panoramic views. For a more intimate experience, consider the Lodge Du Chateau, a boutique hotel located in a renovated colonial-style building.

Axum: This city is steeped in ancient history and is home to impressive archaeological sites. The Sabean International Hotel offers modern amenities, spacious rooms, and a convenient location near the famous stelae. Alternatively, the Yared Zema International Hotel provides comfortable accommodations and warm hospitality.

Simien Mountains: If you plan to explore the breathtaking landscapes of the Simien Mountains National Park, consider staying at the Simien Lodge. This eco-lodge offers comfortable rooms, stunning views, and access to trekking routes within the park.

Harar: Known for its ancient walled city and unique cultural traditions, Harar offers a range of guest-houses and traditional Ethiopian homes for visitors to stay in. The Heritage Plaza Hotel and the Tewodros Hotel are popular choices, both providing a comfortable base for exploring the city’s narrow alleyways and vibrant markets.

Dilla: Saron lodge is the place to stay if you choose to visit this city in the southern part of Ethiopia, near Hawassa. The lodge is surrounded by beautiful greenery and an organic coffee forest. The lodge is built in a contemporary style and offers delicious food, for both leisure and business travelers. Expect to meet the local baboons during your stay.

Ethiopia will ignite your imagination, stir your soul, and leave an indelible mark on your travel memories. With its ancient wonders, natural splendor, and vibrant culture, this captivating destination is waiting for you. “As the second biggest country in Africa, Ethiopia is one of the world’s oldest civilizations and currently has one of the fastest growing economies in the world,” concludes Woldie.

