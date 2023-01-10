The Meteorological Department warned of activity in the northwesterly winds, with a speed of more than 60 km/h, leading to waves of more than 6 feet. Today’s forecast is prevalently cold weather, with light to moderate northwesterly winds, with speeds of 12-50 km/h, and some scattered clouds covering the skies.

The weather department indicated that the weather at night will be cold, with light to moderate northwesterly winds, with speeds of 12-40 km/h. In addition, it also predicted that the maximum temperature would be 16 degrees Celsius at Kuwait International Airport, reported Al Qabas.