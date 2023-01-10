The Meteorological Department warned of activity in the northwesterly winds, with a speed of more than 60 km/h, leading to waves of more than 6 feet. Today’s forecast is prevalently cold weather, with light to moderate northwesterly winds, with speeds of 12-50 km/h, and some scattered clouds covering the skies.

The weather department indicated that the weather at night will be cold, with light to moderate northwesterly winds, with speeds of 12-40 km/h. In addition, it also predicted that the maximum temperature would be 16 degrees Celsius at Kuwait International Airport, reported Al Qabas.



Read Today's News TODAY... on our Telegram Channel click here to join and receive all the latest updates t.me/thetimeskuwait

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR