The Director of Decision Makers Programs for Environmental Crisis Management at the Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research and the supervisor of the Kuwaiti National Seismological Network, Dr. Abdullah Al-Enezi, confirmed that the impact of earthquakes on oil reservoirs needs in-depth studies, particularly by the oil sector.

Al-Enezi added, during the panel discussion organized by the Public Relations Department at the Ministry of Oil, under the title “Earthquake Phenomenon”, on Wednesday that predicting earthquakes in oil fields can be difficult but detectable according to the data and visuals in the environment, adding that attention must be given on designing construction facilities and buildings that can resist earthquakes. He explained that earthquakes can be more beneficial and positive, citing the example of several countries whose oil fields were less productive, but the earthquakes contributed to increasing their oil production, pointing out that earthquakes resulting from oil exploration operations remain largely weak.

The Director of Public Relations and Information at the Ministry of Oil, Sheikha Tamader Al-Khaled, welcomed discussions on earthquakes after the catastrophe that struck southern Turkey and northern Syria, noting the importance of spreading awareness and rejecting false information.