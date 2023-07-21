Consultant of Internal Medicine and Infectious Diseases at Al-Adan Hospital Dr. Ghanem Al-Hujailan warned of the danger of food poisoning during heat waves. He called on the public to follow food safety procedures, such as avoiding leaving food at high temperatures for long periods, ensuring the validity of canned products, and paying attention to the cleanliness and storage of food. He also called on travelers to follow the necessary food safety measures to avoid infectious diseases that spread in several countries, Alrai Media wrote.

Dr. Al-Hujailan said that influenza and other viral diseases are common infectious diseases that travelers may contract. Some diseases may appear immediately, such as gastroenteritis, while others may not appear until after a period of time, such as hepatitis, which is caused by an endemic viral infection, concentrated in regions of Africa, South and Central America, and is usually transmitted by eating contaminated food. He also warned of the dangers of dengue fever and dysentery, two diseases that are common in subtropical holiday destinations.

Furthermore, Dr. Al-Hujailan gave precautions against the dangers of food poisoning, which can be caused by eating contaminated food. He said that high temperatures during the summer can facilitate the multiplication of bacteria that cause food poisoning.