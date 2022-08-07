Expats staying for more than six months outside of Kuwait are still permitted to extend their stay and renew their residencies, according to an Arabic paper. The decision pointed out that the regulation remains to be enforced for expatriate workers overstaying abroad. This decision, however, does not apply to household service workers’ residencies. The latter category is not allowed to stay longer than six months outside of the country, with the exception of employers requesting for extension of their household service workers’ residencies under their sponsorship. In addition, expat workers who are overstaying overseas for more than six months can renew their residencies through the Ministry’s online portal.



