The residence affairs sector of the Ministry of Interior has no intention of extending the campaign to join a family and those who have been outside the country for more than 6 months, indicating that all campaigns under Article 22 “joining a family” for students, wives and others must happen before January 31, 2023.

The source told the daily the Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Residency Affairs, Fawaz Al-Masha’an, has ordered the automatic cancellation of the residence permit of all expatriates who have been outside the country for 6 months at the end of this month, saying their residence permit will be automatically cancelled from and they will not be entitled to re-enter except with completely new procedures and approvals, reports Al-Anba daily.

The source added, the situation that the whole world faced during the Corona pandemic necessitated the Ministry of Interior to take humanitarian decisions, including renewing residence permits without the person coming to the country within 6 months, as well as renewing their residence while they are outside the country, and by the end of this month, all these privileges will end.

The Ministry of Interior had announced that the Nationality and Residence Affairs Sector would begin the electronic cancellation of the residency of workers, Article 17 (government sector), Article 19 (partner in the private sector), Article 22 (joining a family), Article 23 (student), and Article 24 (self sponsor), who have been outside the country for a long time (more than 6 months or more).

The sources explained that the period of their presence outside the country will be calculated, especially for the holders of Article 22, starting from Aug 1, 2022 until 31/1/2023, and then their residency will be automatically canceled, because 6 months have lapsed since they were outside the country, in application of the provisions of Article 12, paragraph 3 of the Foreigners’ Residence Law.