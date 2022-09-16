The Department for the Protection of Public Morals and Combating Trafficking in Persons team arrested eight suspects of different nationalities on charges of practicing vice. The security officials also detained a suspect who scammed people through social media.

The detainees, according to an Arab daily, were of Asian nationalities, and that they were arrested after interrogations and investigations which substantiated the evidence of the practice and promotion of illegal activities. The detectives confiscated the tools and materials that were used by the suspects in carrying out the illegal activities.