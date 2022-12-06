Local security forces arrested four Egyptian drug users who were caught in possession of narcotic substances and gadgets in a men’s salon in Farwaniya, an Arab daily reported. A security report was filed stating that several individuals were seen in suspicious behavior in one of the men’s salons in Farwaniya.

Security officers immediately responded to the call, and upon entering the salon confronted four individuals who were under the influence of narcotic substances. A search of the establishment led to the discovery of the narcotic substances and illegal drugs.