Eighteen expatriates who were caught gambling have been referred to the Deportation and banned from entering the country again.

A local Arabic daily said the men were arrested following a raid on an apartment after receiving a tip-off from neighbors that they were getting disturbed at night.

Police investigations revealed the men used go to an apartment on Thursdays and Fridays evening where they spent the entire nights gambling and drinking alcohol.

Police have seized from the gamblers more than 1500 dinars and packs of playing cards.