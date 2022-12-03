The Ministry of Awqaf said the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah will apply the fingerprint system on pilgrims coming from Kuwait to speed up the issuance of visas within a short time, unlike what it was in the past.

The sources told a local Arabic daily the fingerprint will facilitate the process of issuing visas through the application designated for that purpose without physically checking the applicant.

The sources confirmed that the fingerprint will include expatriates only, and the Umrah offices will be assured of the need to adhere to all instructions issued by the Saudi authorities, in order to complement the cooperation between the Ministry of Awqaf and the Saudi Ministry of Hajj.