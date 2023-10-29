An expat nurse working at Al-Sabah Hospital in Kuwait has been expelled by the Ministry of Interior after expressing support for Israel during the recent conflict with Palestine, reported Al-Rai Daily.

The nurse, who is of Indian nationality, posted a status on WhatsApp in which she voiced solidarity with Israel. Her statement was reported to the authorities by lawyer Bandar Al-Mutairi. During questioning, the nurse admitted to the allegations. This marks the second instance of an expat working for the Ministry of Health being expelled during the Israel-Palestine conflict in Kuwait.