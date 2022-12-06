An Asian expatriate tried to commit suicide inside a mosque in Cordoba by stabbing himself until worshipers obstructed him. According to an Arab daily, the victim entered the mosque and tried to stab himself with a knife. The worshipers intercepted him and snatched the knife from his hand before contacting an ambulance and security officers. The victim was transported to Al-Sabah Hospital and admitted to the intensive care room.

Meanwhile, a semi-decomposed body was discovered in a dirt yard near a government building in Ahmadi. The forensic evidence officials and the forensic pathologist ordered the remains to be transferred to the morgue, then summoned to report on the causes of death, as well as, the identity of the deceased.