Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations and Resident Coordinator in Kuwait, Dr Tareq Al-Sheikh, stressed that the existing laws in Kuwait and in many countries, related to deterring violence against women, do not need to be amended as much as they need to be activated and implemented fairly, noting that the problem always lies in the application of laws.

This came in a statement on the sidelines of the conference launching the “Young Ambassadors” initiative on the occasion of 16 days of activism to reduce violence against women and children at the headquarters of the United Nations House, a local Arabic daily reported.

Abdulaziz Saud Al-Jarallah on behalf of the initiative’s sponsor, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Al-Abdullah, attended the event along with a number of foreign ambassadors and educational institutions, in addition to to 33 male and female students from private and public schools.

Dr Tareq explained that the application means the prevention of violence against women, stressing the need for the effectiveness of local institutions specialized in this aspect, as well as the existence of studies dealing with legal loopholes to confront this, leading to their amendment to protect society from violence against human rights in all its forms.

Dr Tareq pointed to the positives achieved with regard to improving the level of human rights in Kuwait compared to last year, stressing that “the Kuwaiti government responds a lot to what it agreed to in the framework of human rights, and has a real desire and cooperates in response to the recommendations.

The British ambassador to Kuwait, H E Belinda Lewis, considered that the ideas and perceptions that people form about women and girls can be related to gender-based violence, as women and girls were seen as weak.”

Canadian Ambassador to the country H E Aliya Mawani stressed that diplomacy can be a powerful tool to bring about change through ideas, relationships, influence and respect for diversity.

Dr Tareq Al-Sheikh in a message to the “Young Ambassadors” said our current world needs tolerance and empathy, affection and mercy, cooperation and gender parity to develop countries, spread a culture of human rights and achieve sustainable development.