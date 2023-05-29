The Director General of the General Administration of Customs, Sami Al-Kandari, has issued a decision to exempt shipments of a personal nature, which are classified as non-commercial shipments, from being referred to the Public Authority for Industry.

The decision pointed out that this step comes based on the directives of the Prime Minister’s Office to the ministers, each in his field, which includes the necessity of facilitating and accelerating the procedures of the General Administration of Customs to clear goods of personal nature imported from abroad.