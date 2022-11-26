After stopping it for two years, and starting work to repair it nearly two months ago, Minister of Public Works, Dr. Amani Bogmaz decided to stop work on Darwaza Al-Abd Al-Razzaq until the dispute over the tunnel works is resolved.

Informed sources told a local Arabic daily, that those who wish to see the light at the end of the tunnel will have to wait because one of the specialists in the Government Performance Center has submitted a report confirming that the mechanism for tunnel repair work is wrong and poses a threat, while another team saw says there is nothing wrong in the current work procedures saying they are according to a well-studied plan and there is no need to stop it.

The sources added that the rate of completion of works on the tunnel has exceeded 65 percent, and there is only a month left for all works to be completed.