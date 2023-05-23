Acting Chargé d’Affairs at the US Embassy in Kuwait, James Holtsnider, said in the field of combating money laundering and also combating terrorism “there is cooperation between America and Kuwait and stressed that the “Kuwaiti-US relations are strong and excellent, and we participate in training and exchange views and experiences.”

Holtsnider made the statement on the sidelines of the workshop which was organized under the title “Model for Investigation and Prosecution Teams”, at the Kuwait Institute for Judicial and Legal Studies, in cooperation with the Office for the Development, Support and Training of Prosecutors Abroad of the US Department of Justice and the Public Prosecution in Kuwait, reports Al-Rai daily.

The aim of the workshop was to strengthen the capacity of prosecutors in combating organized crime, including terrorism, terrorist financing and money laundering.

The Institute’s Deputy Director for Communications, Relations and Research, Counselor Adnan Al-Jasser, said “the title of the workshop was carefully chosen, within the annual program that was agreed to be held, in cooperation with the Office of Development, Support and Training of Prosecutors Abroad of the US Department of Justice.”

He stressed that the “societies with all their institutions are responsible for combating and responding to this scourge. As much as the security institutions have obligations, it also falls on the intellectual, scientific, media and educational institutions, a great responsibility to instill correct concepts and values, and immunize society against deviant ideas».

The US Attorney General for the Southern District of Texas, Almadar Hamdani, told Al-Rai, “There are US agencies and institutions working under the umbrella of the Public Prosecution, and we have experience in making these agencies work together, and therefore the workshop will focus on joint work,” noting that “America is seeking to transfer these experiences to Kuwait and offer the best ways to investigate cases.

Hamdani, who has many years of experience working in the National Security Department of the US Department of Justice, said, “With regard to combating terrorism, all parties are concerned with this matter, and we share information and cases with the Kuwaiti side.”