The Criminal Court, headed by Counselor Abdullah Al-Othman, has sentenced a military man to death for suffocating to death a bedoun man born in 1987.

Security sources told a local Arabic daily, after the operations room of the Ministry of Interior received information of finding a corpse in the desert of Julai’a, personnel from the Criminal Evidences Department rushed to the area and it was clear the victim had been suffocated to death and there were traces of blood on the body.

The daily said this is the first murder case in 2022, adding the convict who was sentenced to a 15-year prison term for an unidentified offence was pardoned after serving 10 years behind bars.

During interrogation the man had allegedly admitted to committing the crime. The crime is recorded as premeditated murder. The lawyers for the plaintiff have filed for 5,001 dinars as temporary civil compensation.