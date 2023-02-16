Firefighters controlled a fire that broke out in a building in Al-Mangaf area, Wednesday evening, without causing any injuries.

The Public Relations and Media Department of the General Fire Force stated that after a report was received by the Central Operations Department about the incident, the firefighting teams of the Mangaf and Fahaheel centers went to the site of the accident, evacuated the building as a precautionary measure and put out fire on the fourth floor of the 11-storey building, reports Al-Rai daily.