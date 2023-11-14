In a significant move toward digitalization, the European Union Council of Ministers has adopted new rules allowing individuals applying for a visa to visit Schengen countries to do so online. This decision eliminates the need for physical stickers on passports and the traditional requirement for appointments at consulates or foreign offices, streamlining the visa application process, reported Al-Jarida Daily.

The decision, which follows an extensive legislative process, will be implemented once technical work on the visa platform is completed, a process expected to take several months. The official publication in the Administrative Journal of the European Union is also anticipated shortly.

Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska Gomez, whose country currently presides over the European Union session, emphasized the significance of this development, stating, “The possibility of applying for a Schengen visa online will be a major improvement both for citizens and for the process of processing applications.” He further noted that the online application process would enhance efficiency, making it easier for travelers while reducing the burden on national administrations.

The Council of Ministers announced the approval of two regulations that will establish a platform for European Union visa applications. Once the new system is operational, applicants for short-term travel will be able to submit documents, data, and electronic copies of travel-related documents, including biometric information and payment of fees, all through an electronic platform. If the application is approved after database verification, the applicant will receive an encrypted code that can be printed or stored digitally.