The Vice President of the European Parliament, Eva Kaili met Ambassadors of the EU Member States in Kuwait, on Sunday, 30 October.

Eva Kaili also met with high-level Kuwaiti Government and National Assembly officials including the Speaker of the National Assembly Ahmad Al-Sadoun, Prime Minister H.H. Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil Dr. Bader Al-Mulla, Minister of Public Works, Electricity, Water and Renewable Energies Dr. Amani Buqammaz as well as Ambassador Waleed Al-Khobeizi, Acting Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs to brief him about her discussions.

During her visit to the National Assembly, Eva Kaili was received by the Speaker Ahmad Al-Sadoun, the Deputy Speaker Mohammed Al-Mutair and Members of Parliament Dr. Jenan Bushehri and Alya Al-Khalid, while also meeting with the Foreign Affairs Committee.

Vice President Eva Kaili stated ways to strengthen the bilateral cooperation in aspects of energy transition, people to people contacts, research and innovation, economic diversification, investments and education.

Further discussing on women empowerment and human rights matters with her interlocutors, as well as issues faced by European Union citizens residing in Kuwait.

She highlighted the current situation of the Schengen visa waiver for Kuwaiti citizens, being one of the main topics of her visit, she briefed the Kuwaiti officials that the procedures for the Schengen visa waiver file in the European Parliament is underway.

According to the requirements, The European Parliament will vote on the matter, if it is passed then it would have to be agreed on by the Council as per the European Union’s Ordinary Legislative Procedure.

If the visa waiver for Kuwaiti nationals is adopted by the European Parliament and the Council, the European Commission will commence negotiations for a visa waiver Agreement with Kuwait to ensure full reciprocity for EU citizens. Visa-free travel to the EU for Kuwaitis will start applying once the visa waiver agreement will enter into force.

The visit of European Parliament’s Vice President Eva Kaili was part of strengthening political and inter-parliamentary ties between the European Union and Kuwait.