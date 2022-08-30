A European man who dressed up as a woman and poised in full makeup confessed to attempted robbery of a valuable jewelry item in an upscale shopping complex in Ahmadi. The suspect, who was chased and turned in by the employees, admitted that he traveled to the country to carry out his plan and return to his previous location.

According to the Arab daily, the Ministry of Interior responded to the alert of an attempted robbery at a gold store. The Ahmadi police immediately responded and contained the incident. After the man’s plan to deceive the staff was stalled and his real gender was exposed through his order sheet, he fled on foot but was eventually captured. The security source suggested that the suspect was part of an international fraud syndicate.