Kuwait Ports Authority announced that the German-owned cruise ship, ARTANIA MS, has docked in the country on Monday as part of a wider Arab region tour. KUNA reported that the ship was carrying around one thousand tourists from across Europe, and its pit stop in Kuwait, according to a statement made by the ports authority, is part of the efforts to boost local “maritime tourism” in line with the nation’s “2035 development vision.” The cruise ship is en route to a number of Arabian Gulf countries, and also the first tourist ship to dock in Kuwait since 2012.

Source: Kuna