Military spending in Europe in 2022 recorded an unprecedented rapid increase, as it reached, after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, levels not seen on the continent since the Cold War, according to researchers in the field of global security.

A study by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute stated that the increase in European spending on armies contributed to global military spending setting a record for the eighth time in a row, reaching $2.24 trillion, or 2.2 percent of global GDP, reports Al-Rai daily.

Europe boosted its spending on its armies in 2022 by 13 percent more compared to the previous 12 months, in a year that was overshadowed by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

This increase is the largest in more than 30 years, and at constant dollar prices it represents a return to the level of spending in 1989 with the fall of the Berlin Wall.

The spending of the United States on its military force reached 39 percent of global spending, and China ranked second with 13 percent, and together they constitute more than half of global military spending.

As for the countries that follow them and lag far behind them in this field, they are Russia with 3.9 percent, India with 3.6 percent and Saudi Arabia with 3.3 percent. Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam and Australia follow the same trend.