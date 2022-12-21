European health authorities confirmed, Tuesday, that the continent has been witnessing for more than a year the “most destructive bird flu” wave in its history, which led to the culling of about 50 million farm birds affected by the virus.

Between October 2021 and September 2022, 37 European countries were affected by avian influenza, and nearly 2,500 outbreaks were detected on the continent’s farms, according to a report by the European Food Safety Authority, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control and the European Union Reference Laboratory, reports a local Arabic daily quoting AFP.