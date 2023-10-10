The United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland will host the 2028 European Championship, Uefa has confirmed.

The joint bid ran unopposed after Turkey withdrew to focus on a bid with Italy for Euro 2032, which was also confirmed at a meeting in Switzerland.

The UK and Ireland focused on Euro 2028, with Uefa’s approval, after they ended a plan to be Europe’s preferred candidate for the 2030 World Cup.

London’s Wembley Stadium and Glasgow’s Hampden Park hosted games at Euro 2020.

It is understood that the bid proposes that Cardiff’s Principality Stadium hosts the opening match of the 2028 tournament with the final at London’s Wembley.

“For me as a Welshman, I would love for Cardiff to host the opening match,” said former Wales captain Gareth Bale, who attended the presentation in Nyon.

“We have the stadium and infrastructure for it.”

The Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland and Wales have never hosted a major football tournament.

Matches at Euro 2028 are set to be held at 10 different grounds, including Glasgow’s Hampden Park and Dublin’s Aviva Stadium. Belfast’s Casement Park and Everton’s Bramley-Moore Dock stadium, the former unbuilt while the latter is still under construction, were also included in the bid.

Source: BBC