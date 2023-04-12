The Chargé d’affaires of the European Union Mission in Kuwait, Gediminas Vranavichis, said the European Union is keen to continue the political dialogue with Kuwait in order to exchange views regarding international and regional files, expressing his hope that the next round of consultations will be organized later this year.

In his speech during a Ghabqa held by the mission in honor of the media, he indicated that the European Union is working constructively with Kuwait regarding regional issues such as Syria and the peace process in the Middle East.

He added that he is confident that Kuwait will remain an important donor with regard to humanitarian issues in the Middle East, and welcomed Kuwait’s participation in the international donors’ conference to support those affected by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria, which was held on March 20, 2023 in Brussels, and the generous pledge made by Kuwait during the conference to provide aid, he added.

The European Union is also counting on Kuwait’s participation in the seventh Brussels conference on Syria on June 15.

Gediminas expressed his happiness at naming three distinguished Kuwaiti students from the Kuwait University by the European Union as “ambassadors for women and the environment” as part of a competition organized by the Faculty of Social Sciences at Kuwait University and the European Union Mission in Kuwait.

The students presented inspiring research that dealt with important aspects related to the role of women in environmental policies in Kuwait.

Gediminas said that the issue of the Schengen visa exemption for Kuwaiti nationals is currently in the European Parliament as the draft must be approved by the European Parliament before the next steps can be taken within the EU-related legislation process.

Gediminas noted that Kuwait has always expressed its unwavering support for Ukraine’s independence and territorial integrity. The European Union appreciates this principled position, which was evident in Kuwait’s support for United Nations resolutions condemning the Russian invasion and calling for its immediate cessation. He added that the European Union is counting on Kuwait’s continued support in this regard.

Gediminas explained that the European Union adopted in May 2022 a new strategy aimed at strengthening its relations with the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council, including Kuwait, with regard to a wide range of areas, which cover political dialogue, security, combating terrorism, trade and investment, energy, climate change, education, health, cybersecurity, and strengthening coordination in international forums,

This strategy, he said, was translated into the form of joint activities and events between the European Union and Kuwait throughout the year, and the European Union delegation and 16 countries of the European Union that have diplomatic representation in Kuwait will hold a celebration on May 9 on the occasion of Europe Day — a day that reflects the common aspirations of member states under the roof of the European Union.

That date was chosen because it is the anniversary of the signing of the historic “Schuman Declaration” concerning a new form of political cooperation in Europe that paved the way for what is now known as the European Union.