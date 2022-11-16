The European Union warned Kuwait’s ambassador that the recent execution of the seven convicts will affect Kuwait’s status on the list of countries exempted from the Schengen visa. This came after the European Department for Foreign Affairs summoned the ambassador to the EU in Brussels on Wednesday. According to an Arab daily, the Commission Vice-President Margaret Schinas stressed that the EU is firmly opposed to the death penalty in all circumstances.

Schinas said that this will have repercussions on the discussions related to the proposal to put Kuwait on the list of countries exempted from the Schengen visa, and an issue that also needs to be discussed in the upcoming human rights dialogue next week between the EU and Kuwait. She was quoted saying that they “will draw the consequences that will result from the discussions on the Commission’s proposal to put Kuwait on the list of countries that do not need a visa, which is expected to be voted on tomorrow in the European Parliament”.