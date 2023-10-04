The EU Special Representative for the Gulf Region Mr. Luigi Di Maio arrived in Kuwait this evening in an official visit. During the visit, he will meet the National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Jarrah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. He will also meet the Secretary General of the Supreme Council for Planning and Development Khaled Mahdi and the Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Sheikh Nawaf Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah.

This is Mr. Di Maio’s first trip to Kuwait since he was appointed as the first EU Special Representative for the Gulf Region. Upon arrival, he said: “I look forward to discussing a wide range of subjects with the Kuwaiti officials including regional security, energy, climate change, green and digital transition, trade and investment, research, education in addition to women and youth empowerment. I am pleased that my visit to Kuwait comes few days before the 27th EU-GCC Ministerial Meeting in Oman, which is a key milestone for implementing our strategic partnership. The EU and its Member States are keen to have a real partnership with the Gulf based on dialogue, respect and results.”

Commenting on the visit, Anne Koistinen, EU Ambassador-Designate to Kuwait said: “The visit of the EU Special Representative for the Gulf to Kuwait shows the European Union’s growing relations with Kuwait and our sincere wish to build on this strong partnership. EU will remain a close and reliable friend to Kuwait. The fact that EU appointed a dedicated Special Representative for the Gulf Region shows that the EU is keen on boosting its relations with Gulf countries including Kuwait. It is worth noting that the recent easing of travel requirements for Kuwaitis wishing to visit Schengen countries will strengthen contacts and mutual understanding between the peoples in both Kuwait and the EU.”

The visit of the EU Special Representative to Kuwait shows that the EU wants to become Kuwait’s partner of choice as the EU has a lot to offer Kuwait on many subjects, in particular that of climate change and just transition to a greener economy.