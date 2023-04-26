The European Union said it intends to strengthen strategic cooperation with the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and said it will soon take a decision regarding the appointment of the first special envoy of the Union in the Arab Gulf region.

“We need to intensify our participation with the Gulf countries, and this was confirmed last year in the joint statement issued by the European Union’s High Representative Josep Borrell on the strategic partnership with the Gulf,” said Peter Stano, European Union spokesman for foreign and security policy, at a press conference in the Belgian capital, Brussels, reports Al-Jarida daily.

The importance of the European Union having a special envoy to deal with the Gulf states comes in response to a question by Kuwait News Agency. Stano said, “This special envoy will play an important role in implementing the strategy and moving forward with it, and our determination to increase our cooperation with the Gulf states at various levels.”

Regarding the European Union’s High Representative, Josep Borrell, sending a letter to the 27 foreign ministers of the Union proposing the appointment of former Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio as the European Union’s special representative in the Gulf, Stano said, “The procedure for selecting and nominating the desired person for that position has not yet been completed.”

He expressed his hope that “the council will soon be able to take the appropriate decision and declaration when it comes to the specific person”.

It is expected that the permanent representatives of the European Union will discuss and approve the nomination of Luigi Di Maio during their meeting in Brussels next Thursday, and the European Union Council of Ministers must give the green light to the former Italian foreign minister as the first special envoy of the Union in the Arab Gulf region within a month.