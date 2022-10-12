The European Union Delegation to Kuwait co-organised a training programme on EU policies and decision making for 15 Kuwaiti and Emirati diplomats, as the EU increases its engagement with the Gulf region.

The four-day programme was hosted by the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) in cooperation with Sheikh Saud Nasser Al-Sabah Kuwait Diplomatic Institute. The training was delivered by Clingendael – the Netherlands Institute of International Relations – and ran from 3 to 6 October 2022 at the premises of AGDA in Abu Dhabi.

The training programme aims to strengthen understanding of the European Union’s institutions, particularly EU’s external engagement with GCC countries. Attendees took part in master classes, interactive exercises and simulations on EU decision-making processes and foreign policy essentials, trade and climate negotiations, and learned from specialised European trainers about trust and consensus building and the power dynamics within the European Union.

Speaking about the event, H.E. Chargé d’Affaires a.i. at the EU Delegation to Kuwait, Gediminas Varanavičius said: “Increasing cooperation with the Gulf region including Kuwait is a priority for the EU. We are pleased to co-organise this training, and see Kuwaiti diplomats learning more about the functioning of the EU and its decision-making. I am confident that this unique hands-on diplomatic training will help participants in building their international careers as representatives of Kuwait.”

The training programme culminated with a lively discussion on ‘The Future of the EU’, covering the EU’s current key priorities and challenges, strategic partnerships, security, green and digital transitions, EU’s enlargement and ongoing integration. Participants were then awarded training completion certificates.