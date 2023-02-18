The Vice-President of the European Commission and High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy to the European Union, Josep Borrell, affirmed his keenness and concern towards ending the issue of exempting Kuwaitis from the Schengen visa.

He said this during his meeting with Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Al-Abdullah today, Friday, on the sidelines of the 59th Munich Security Conference, reports Al-Qabas daily.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs conveyed the position of the State of Kuwait, at the official and popular levels, regarding the recent decisions taken by the European side regarding the issue of exempting Kuwaiti citizens from the Schengen visa

Borrell expressed his understanding of this matter, expressing his keenness and interest towards ending this file, valuing in this context the strength of the close relations that have been established between the two sides.

During the meeting, security challenges on the regional and international arenas were also discussed, including the current developments of the Ukrainian crisis and the situation in the Middle East, and the latest developments in the Iranian nuclear file