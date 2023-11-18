In her first official statement following the presentation of her credentials to His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad, the European Union Ambassador to Kuwait, Anne Koistinen, expressed positivity towards the digitization of the Schengen visa process.

Koistinen stated that streamlining Schengen requirements for Kuwaiti citizens is among her top priorities, aligning with the European Union’s Gulf strategy to enhance communication between individuals.

She emphasized, “Until the new online visa system becomes operational in 2028, I encourage applicants to obtain a Schengen visa, adhering to the current procedures outlined by the relevant embassies in Kuwait.”

Koistinen further elaborated that even after the online visa platform for the European Union is launched in 2028, applicants will still be required to visit Schengen consular offices or designated service providers, especially for first-time applicants, individuals with expired biometric data, and those possessing a new travel document. She added, “This new system will also replace the current visa sticker with a cryptographically signed bar code.”

The European Union implemented new regulations on November 13, 2023, allowing prospective travelers to the Schengen Area the option to apply for a visa online.