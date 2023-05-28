The Chargé d’Affaires of the European Union Mission in Kuwait, Gediminas Varanavicius, announced that the European Union’s ambassador-designate to Kuwait, Anne Koestinen, will arrive in the country in June to assume her duties in the country.

In a statement to Al-Qabas, Varanavicius said that Koestinen is the first woman to hold the position of the European Union’s ambassador to Kuwait, indicating that she is looking forward to learning more about Kuwait and its people, and will cooperate with our Kuwaiti partners to strengthen our bilateral relationship, in the context of the strategic partnership between the European Union and the Gulf states, especially with regard to major issues such as strengthening ties between our peoples, trade and investment affairs, humanitarian aid, as well as security affairs, climate action, and other files of common interest.

Ambassador Koestinen, a Finnish national, is a seasoned diplomat with twenty years of experience working for the European Commission and the European Union’s external action body, and has held several positions in Europe and the Middle East, including Head of Political Affairs at the European Union Delegation to the United Nations in Geneva, and Head of the Political and Media Affairs Department at the European Union Delegation to Egypt.