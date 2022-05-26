The Court of Appeals has sentenced an Ethiopian woman to capital punishment for stabbing to death her Indian colleague

The incident happened on the first day of Ramadan last year following a dispute between them over house chores, reports a local Arabic daily.

After the incident was reported to the police by the sponsor of the victim securitymen, investigators and personnel from the Criminal Evidences Department rushed to the house and took the suspect into custody and also seized the murder weapon.

In her initial confession, the accused stated that the incident occurred due to problems between her and the victim due to the distribution of work in the kitchen.