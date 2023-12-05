In a ruling delivered by the Court of Cassation, an Ethiopian maid has been sentenced to death for the murder of an Indian maid. The incident occurred on the first day of Ramadan last year, following a dispute that erupted between the two women at their employer’s residence, reported Q8-Press.

According to the accused’s statements during the investigation, she admitted to wanting to relieve her sponsor’s family from the victim, as the latter was allegedly involved in performing magic for them. This motive was cited as the reason behind the altercation that tragically led to the Indian maid’s death.