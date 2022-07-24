Ethiopia’s ambassador to the country, H.E Hassan Tajo, confirmed that coordination is underway to facilitate the recruitment of domestic workers to Kuwait as soon as possible, in the public interest of both parties.

In a statement to a local Arabic daily, H.E Tajo indicated that the embassy will resume receiving visitors and carrying out some consular services as of Monday, July 25, at its new headquarters in Fintas, Block 4, Street 16, Building No. 12.

He stated that the embassy will partially resume its services at the present time from 9:00 am until 12:30 pm, and that it will return to work again and at full capacity from August 8.

On the issue of consular services that the embassy the ambassador explained that the services include the issuance and renewal of passports for Ethiopians and document verification services, calling on those wishing to renew their passports to bring the old passport and the receipt of money paid to obtain the new one.