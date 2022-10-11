A faculty member in the Physics Department at Kuwait University and Director of the National Project for the First Kuwaiti Educational Satellite, Dr. Hala Al-Jassar, talked about the establishment of a station to receive information and images for the satellite ‘KuwaitSat-1’ in the northern building of the College of Science soon.

Al-Jassar stated, in a press statement, that the university is celebrating World Space Week through the first Kuwaiti national satellite project (KuwaitSat1) supported by the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences, and in cooperation with several departments from the College of Science and the College of Engineering and Petroleum, believing in the importance of the role of the university in this field, and this project aims to build the capabilities of young people in the field of manufacturing satellites, and it is ready for the launch at the end of this year.

It is worth noting that, in conjunction with the approaching launch of the first satellite KuwaitSat1, the College of Science is about to hold an exhibition on space science and technology in November 1 to 2 in the south building of the college.