While the Ministry of Health in Kuwait indicated that it continues to monitor the increasing rate of Covid-19 infections in some countries and certain regions around the world, the ministry said the epidemiological situation in Kuwait is still “reassuring”.

The ministry noted this remarkable stability that the country has acquired over a period of time is due to the efforts of and sacrifices made by everyone — individuals and institutions, reports a local Arabic daily.

The sources reported that the competent teams in the ministry continue to monitor the community, and to follow up on the global and local situation.

In order to preserve the significant positive results achieved in the face of the epidemic, the Ministry reminded of the constant concern for normal healthy habits, and their application in our daily lives, including:

— Continuously washing and sanitizing hands

— Covering the mouth and nose in crowded and closed places

— Taking the booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

— Taking precautionary and prevention measures during travel and otherwise