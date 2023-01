The Environment Public Authority announced that the readings of fine particles of 10 and 2.5 microns in all its air quality monitoring stations have increased while the country is occasionally experiencing strong and active southeasterly winds, with a speed of up to 70 kilometers per hour. EPA called on the public to take precautions and limit activities outside, especially those with respiratory conditions and diseases.





