The Environment Public Authority launched an inspection campaign to monitor 14 environmental violations in the Sulaibiya farms in the industrial and nonindustrial areas. The inspection was conducted in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior, Kuwait Municipality, the Public Authority for Manpower and the Ministry of Electricity and Water.

The Arab daily reported that the Director of the Public Relations Department, Sheikha Al-Ibrahim, said that the campaign aims at ensuring compliance with environmental requirements and controls, carried out as a continuation of the inspection and control procedures.

Al-Ibrahim added that the campaign resulted in the monitoring of nine violations of the Environmental Law related to environmental requirements, three violations on camping and damage to wildlife, and one violation on grazing. The Director called for the need to adhere to the regulations, guidelines and systems stipulated in the law in order to avoid violations.

https://www.alanba.com.kw/1154052/