The Environment Public Authority revealed that it had recorded 111 environmental violations within 11 days, since the launch of the campaign to monitor violations in the desert areas.

The authority noted between August 14 and 25 it has issued 107 citations related to infringement of Article 41 of the Environmental Law, which prohibits “grazing cattle or exploiting land in irrigated agriculture or any other activity that harms the quantity or quality of vegetation cover that may result in desertification or the deterioration of the desert environment. It is also prohibited to destroy crops, plants and trees, pluck flowers from squares, streets and public facilities, or uproot trees and wild plants from any areas, reports a local Arabic daily.

According to the environmental law, the minimum fine for infringing Article 41 is 250 dinars.

It also monitored other environmental violations during the campaigns, most notably the establishment of camps or the dumping of waste in other than the designated places.