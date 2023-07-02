Environment Public Authority, aided by the environmental police, has launched a campaign to keep Kuwait’s beaches and islands clean.

Samira Al-Kandari, EPA acting director general, citing relevant laws and rules, indicated in a statement on Saturday that penalty for littering and harming living creatures is in the range of KD 5,000 (approx. USD 15,000).

Assigned teams have already combed beaches in the capital, Hawalli and Mubarak Al-Kabeer, she said, revealing that 15 violations were recorded for littering and using prohibited fishing tools. Al-Kandari urged citizens and expatriates to heed relevant environmental rules and laws and contribute to preserving the environment.

EPA judicial officers are engaged in the phased and continuous campaign to maintain cleanliness of the beaches and the islands. Kuwait is a coastal country in the north of the Gulf. Its territorial waters, including Kuwait Bay, are dotted with several islands. EPA often launches campaigns to clean up the land and marine environments and check on well-being of living creatures. – KUNA