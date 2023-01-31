The Environment Public Authority launched the media campaign for behavioral change to reduce single-use plastic waste in Kuwait. According to Al Qabas, the campaign is held in cooperation with the United Nations Environment Program for Western Asia. EPA stated that the campaign is part of the sustainable consumption and production project set to achieve the 12th goal of the sustainable development goals for a tangible shift in consumption and production patterns in Kuwait, as well as, to lean toward a more environmentally-friendly economy by 2030.

In addition, the main goals of the National Sustainable Consumption and Production Committee are to aspire for comprehensive sustainable consumption and production practices, and to integrate capital and the environment into the core business of companies. The campaign will kick off together with the United Nations Environment – West Asia Office and the Environment Agency in Kuwait, through social media, and will run for three to six months. Awareness and recycling programs will be introduced in schools and universities by adopting a rewards system throughout the academic year.