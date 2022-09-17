The Environment Public Authority (EPA) announced the launch of the campaign “Retrieve expired and unused medicines” by delivering medicines to health centers in the regions for safe disposal.

In a statement to a local Arabic daily, the Director of the Public Relations and Media Department, Sheikha Al-Ibrahim, called on all those who have expired or unused medicines to participate in the campaign and will continue until they are safely disposed of in health and environmental friendly manner.

The daily said that this step aims to reduce health problems resulting from throwing expired medicines in household waste by returning them to health centers and disposing of them by those concerned with destroying them in a scientific and healthy manner.

Al-Ibrahim explained that these campaigns will continue, whether in medicine waste or electronic waste and other waste that should not be included in household waste.