The Kuwaiti Environmental Lens of the Environment Public Authority with support and supervision of the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences tracked the migratory routes of 10 types of eagles, six of which are “large speckled”, two “badiya” and two “big eagles” or long-legged floater.

The researchers in the project placed on the back of the eagle the first solar-powered tracking device, to determine its location during its migratory journey around the world, after monitoring it annually as a visitor to the Jahra Reserve and Kuwait Bay.

The Kuwaiti eagle’s journey was tracked until it reached Russia and returned to the same point from which it started in the Jahra Reserve, and then returning again to Russia, in the second year. The researchers are still tracking the bird’s journey.

The researchers were able to identify one of the hotspots that endanger the eagle in eastern Iran, when contact with one bird was lost, and a researcher was contacted there in the environmental field, who found the devices broken, and listened to the story of a farmer, who confirmed that the eagle was dead, with a trace of a big wound in the chest area.

In another context, the researchers repeated their experience at the end of last week, after they launched a tracking system for sea turtles, in cooperation with the Kuwait Scientific Center, where they were rehabilitated and a GPS tracking system was developed to follow their movement, with the aim of protecting their habitats.