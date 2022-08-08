The Environment Public Authority has denied what is being circulated on the social media about pollution on beaches, specifically near the Scientific Center headquarters and Kuwait Towers, stressing the need to investigate accuracy in publishing news and information.

The director of the Public Relations and Media Department at the authority, Sheikha Al-Ibrahim, told KUNA the video clip “is old, and was published several years ago and has now been circulated again to mislead the community.”

Al-Ibrahim explained that the authority inspected the aforementioned sites and conducted field surveys in cooperation with the concerned authorities — Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research, Kuwait University, the Coast Guard General Administration and the Environment Police – and discovered nothing was amiss.

She stated the surveys and laboratory results of the samples taken from those sites indicated that they are within the limits of the permissible rates according to the Environmental Protection Law and its executive regulations, noting that the periodic examination by the research and control authorities to ensure the health and safety of Kuwaiti fish.