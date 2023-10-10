The Environmental Affairs, Food, and Water Security Committee conducted a field inspection in the Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh area today, with representatives from the Ministries of Public Works and Interior, the Public Authority for the Environment, and Kuwait Municipality in attendance. Dr. Hamad Al-Matar, the committee’s head, expressed deep concern over the region’s severe environmental and security challenges, labeling it an “environmental and security disaster”, reported Al-Jarida Daily

Dr. Al-Matar urged the government to implement comprehensive solutions to address the pressing issues in Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh, emphasizing that the government had been discussing the area’s problems for a decade, which have now worsened considerably. He suggested transforming this proximity-to-airport region into a commercial hub for the benefit of the community.

The committee criticized the presence of government schools in an area plagued by numerous issues, including environmental hazards and security concerns. Dr. Al-Matar called for immediate constitutional oversight measures to alleviate the situation, stating that it represents a “full-fledged crime” for which several ministers bear responsibility.

The committee plans to inspect the Al-Mutlaa residential city and the West Jleeb area in the coming weeks. Committee member Fayez Al-Jumhur highlighted the health and security risks residents face in Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh, including epidemics and diseases. He also called for additional support for road maintenance employees dealing with environmental and health damages in the area.

Citizens and residents alike demanded that the government take decisive actions to address the region’s problems, including dilapidated containers and sewage issues. They expressed disappointment in the current state of the area, which is ideally positioned near the airport, and urged the government to explore long-term solutions beyond short-term fixes.