The Environment Public Authority, in cooperation with the Public Authority for Youth, the Kuwait Oil Company, the United Nations Development Program and Zain Kuwait, launched the first environmental incubator for small and medium-sized enterprises, which is the beginning of the journey of trade and entrepreneurship through environmental projects.

The environmental incubator, sponsored by the Public Authority and the Environment, would support green projects, while providing the required services.

Read Today's News TODAY... on our Telegram Channel click here to join and receive all the latest updates t.me/thetimeskuwait

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR