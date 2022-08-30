Security sources said the State of Kuwait has taken “the precautionary measures and increased security measures at the Abdali crossing in light of the current developments unfolding in Iraq and the decision of the Iraqi authorities to close the Safwan port and allow entry and exit in emergency cases only.”

The sources said “instructions have been issued by the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled and the Undersecretary of the Ministry, Lieutenant-General Anwar Al-Barjas, to take caution in light of the current conditions in Iraq, and to allow entry only to Kuwaitis coming from Iraq, and Iraqis residing in Kuwait who have residency and members of the diplomatic corps only, reports a local Arabic daily.