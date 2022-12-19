The Technical Committee of the Municipal Council recommended during its Sunday meeting, headed by Dr. Hassan Kamal, to approve the educational and recreational center project on Abdullah Al-Ahmad Street, a local daily reported. Dr. Kamal said that the said project is located in the eastern region, adding that the municipal council issued a decision in 2004 to modernize it.

He said that the committee’s decision included an amendment to the previous decision that included allocating the project to the municipality based on changing the mechanism for offering the project, and that there was a previous decision by the Council of Ministers in coordination with the Finance and the Municipality. He further explained that in the past the project was offered by the BOT system according to the 2004 decision, indicating that it is currently to be offered by auction, and the project will be presented in an integrated manner by the municipality, especially as it is a cultural, entertainment, and educational project, in addition to a commercial area and a hotel.

Moreover, Dr. Kamal added that the project is commensurate with the location and history of Kuwait, provided that implementation takes place within three years. The project statement indicated that it is ready to be offered to the private sector according to specified conditions.

Meanwhile, he mentioned that the other project on the agenda is the Al-Jahra façade project, north of the city of Jaber Al-Ahmad, on the coastal strip. This project is based on the available opportunities to develop the Jahra front to become an entertainment and environmental area at city level and the neighboring areas, indicating that the concept is environmental, recreational tourism and includes preservation of the ecosystem in the area near the reserve and the tidal areas near Jahra that are part of the reserve. It was also pointed out that the project has been kept on the agenda to invite the Environment Public Authority and other parties.